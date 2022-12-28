Bitner
Patricia "Patty" A. Sopkovich JenJosie, 82. of Bitner, went home to be with our Lord on Friday December 23, 2022.
The youngest of seven children of the late Ambrose and Anna McGalla Sopkovich, she was born on October 10, 1940 at their home in Bitner.
Being one of the first employees hired at Lowes in Uniontown, she retired from her customer service position after many years of employment.
Patty loved spending time with family, friends and her beloved pets. She shared a very special friendship with her neighbor of 82 years, Lucy Maruniak, whom she considered a sister. Patty's nephew Lou Koleck and his wife Susan were also very special to her.
She enjoyed reading books, watching Hallmark movies and taking care of her three cats, Morris, Emma Lou and Lil Joe.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer and husband Billy Nicholson of Lemont Furnace; her brother, Andrew of Uniontown; and her brother and caretaker, Francis of Bitner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ambrose and Anna Sopkovich; brother, Ambrose "Sonny"; three sisters, Anna "Marie" and brother-in-law Frank, Susan and brother-in-law Eugene and their sons Aloysius and Mark Tomko and Martha Sopkovich.
Patty was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church of Uniontown.
A memorial visitation and service will be held and announced soon. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Mountaineer for Mutts https://m.facebook.com/100064928317180/ and Fayette Friends of Animals https://www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net/ in her memory.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
