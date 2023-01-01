Bitner
Patricia A. "Patty" Sopkovich JenJosie of Bitner, went home to be with our Lord on Friday December 23, 2022, she was 82.
Memorial visitation will be at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., when a Blessing service will be held at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, January 4, in the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
