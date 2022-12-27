Ralph
Patricia A. "Pat" Stunja, 86, of Ralph, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home.
She was born on February 27, 1936 in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Peter Joseph and Verna M. Gongo Kalinay.
Pat was a former member of the former Holy Rosary R.C. Church of Republic, PA and was currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale, PA.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Kalinay and his wife Shirley Kalinay; brother-in-law, Nick Muratore.
Pat is survived by her only daughter, Lisa A. Bogus and husband Alan, Clarksville, sister, Dolores Muratore; also survived by her two nephews and one niece: Michael (Catherine) Kalinay, Bernard (Gretchen) Kalinay, Jr.; Kathleen (Patrick) Kilkinney, great-nieces and great-nephews: Justin, Nathan, Ryan, and Bridgett.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28 in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA. Private Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, December 29, and will be for her immediate family only. Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Republic, PA.
