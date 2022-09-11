Smithfield
Patricia A. White Lubish, 74, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born June 28, 1948, in Springhill Township, she was a daughter of the late Willard C. and Dorothy K. Jacobs White.
A graduate of University High School, Pat worked for many years at Houze Glass in Point Marion. After retirement, she became a foster mother, and also worked in a daycare, where she enjoyed caring for young children.
She enjoyed music, reading, spending time at her camp, and cooking large feasts for her family.
Surviving are her three sons, Bob Nickelson of Point Marion, Chris Nickelson of Pittsburgh, and Eric Nickelson (Stephanie) of Point Marion; one daughter, Kim Baker (Lonnie) of Smithfield; eight grandchildren, Kara, Brooke Brandon, Emily, Carrigan, Austin Megan and Hayden; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Ceyda; a brother Joe White of Morgantown; a sister, Clara Campbell of Point Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles “Bucky” Lubish; a sister, Donna Jean Martin; and a brother, Willard C. “Butch” White.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 12, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of the funeral service Tuesday, September 13, with Pastor Sue Keener officiating, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Fayette Friends of Animals in Patricia Lubish’s name.
