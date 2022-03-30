Uniontown
Patricia Ann Allamon Duff, 81, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was born on October 2, 1940, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Lawrence and Hazel Marie Paull Allamon.
Pat was retired from the Accounts Receivable Department at Mt. Macrina Nursing Home. She enjoyed sewing, needle craft, crocheting, and working puzzles.
Pat was a life-long member of the Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Duff.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Russell A. Duff, II. and wife Maryann Bruno Duff; and her granddaughter, Rose.
Friends will be received at The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.dearthfh.com
