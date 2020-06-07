Morgantown, W.Va.
Patricia Ann Blass passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020, in her home in Morgantown, W.Va.
Pat was born in Decatur, Ill., a daughter of the late George and Rosemary Holmes Williams.
Pat moved to Morgantown in 1966 when her husband, Dave was preparing to enter medical school at West Virginia University. They had been married 54 wonderful years, residing both at their home on Cheat Lake and in Ramona, Calif.
Pat had many friends whom she cherished. She was a beloved, respected member of the Morgantown community, and was a member of the Cornerstone Church. Anyone she touched knew her as a generous and loving friend. She worked for many years as the office manager of Blass Surgical Associates in Uniontown, a general surgery practice founded by her husband, Dave.
Pat was an avid tennis player and later became an accomplished golfer. She earned her pilot's license and became a skilled pilot, taking trips in her Cessna 182. She was a passionate advocate for animal rights and gave generously to animal charities.
Pat was always an enthusiastic supporter of WVU athletics, especially basketball. Pat followed the Mounties to bowl games and to the NCAA tournament, as recently as 2018 in San Diego.
Pat's greatest love was her family. Words cannot describe the love she had for her mother and father; her children; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing gave her more joy than family gatherings and celebrations at her home.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Dr. David C. Blass; her daughter, Shawn (Blass) Feuerstein, and son-in-law, Richard Feuerstein, and their children, Sadie and Lukas Feuerstein; her son Scott Blass, and daughter-in-law Kathy (Staddon) Blass, and their children George Blass and Samuel Blass and his wife Hillary and their children Ella and Alexa Jo Blass; her son Eric Blass, and his children, Mary Blass and her children Lola and August Boggs, Eric D. Blass and his daughter Cali Blass, and his son Woodrow Blass; and her son Guy Blass and daughter-in-law Michelle (Guth) Blass and their children William and Michael Blass. Pat is also survived by her brother Richard Williams and his wife Judy Williams. Pat is also survived by her special companion, her dog Lady.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service is being planned by Pat's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia, 252 Brewer Road, Morgantown, WV 26508.
HASTINGS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements and condolences can be made at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
