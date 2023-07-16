Menallen Township
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:59 am
Menallen Township
Patricia Ann Craft Ciarrocchi, 84, of Menallen Township, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2923, in UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
Patricia was born March 19, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Catherine Craft.
Patricia was a graduate of Uniontown High School in 1957 and worked as a secretary prior to marrying and raising her two sons.
She was a member of the Saint John the Evangelist Church, Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Benjamin Ciarrocchi; and her brother, Kenneth Lawrence “Butch” Craft.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert K. Ciarrocchi of Stockbridge, Mich., and David L. (Leanne) Ciarrocchi of Pittsburgh; and four granddaughters, Anna, Carissa, Lillian, and Vera.
A private viewing and memorial service is to be held Saturday, July 15, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, with the Rev. Steven Craft officiating.
Interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
