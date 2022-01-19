Masontown
Patricia Ann Gibson, 75, of Masontown, passed away suddenly Monday, January 17, 2022.
She was born Sunday, June 16, 1948, in Crucible, a daughter of Lois Wingard and the late Edward Raymond Jordan.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, William Gibson; daughter, Janine Anthony; and father, Edward Raymond Jordan.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Gibson and wife Connie, of Masontown, James Gibson and wife Lisa, of McClellandtown; grandchildren, Brooke Hriblan, Jonathan Moccaldi, Brandon Anthony, Shayne Anthony, Jenna Gibson, Laney Gibson, Sabrina Verbus, Shannon Verbus; great-grandchildren, Julius Brownfield, Feenix Large, and Kenzley Copen; sister, Sandra Ritchey and husband Bob, Tammy Kirkwood; brothers, Kenneth Jordan and wife Glenda, Raymond "Huck" Jordan and wife Donna. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January, 20, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday January 21, 2022, with Reverend Kenneth Haines officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
