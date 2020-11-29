Ronco
Patricia Ann Huffine, 78, of Ronco, passed away November 26, 2020, at LaFayette Manor, Uniontown.
She was born in Ronco, November 6, 1942, a daughter of the late Charles and Alice Zabrosky Yakubic.
Before retiring she was employed as a cafeteria worker at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, George Robert Huffine Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, David M. (Nita) Huffine and Robert (Robin) Huffine;grandchildren, Bobby and Michael; great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Alysa, Sophia and Dalton; and her brother, Richard (Dora) Yakubic; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A special thank you to LaFayette Manor for the outstanding care given to Patty.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery Chapel, Leckrone, with Father William G. Berkey officiating.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.