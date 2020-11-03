Patricia Ann Jarrett

Smithfield
Patricia Ann "Pat" Jarrett, 81, of Smithfield, passed peacefully to her Lord Jesus Sunday, November 1, 2020. She spent her last days surrounded by the love of her family and the caring and compassionate owners, nurses and staff of Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home and Amedisys HHC.
She was predeceased by her caring husband, Arthur "Art" B. Jarrett.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Jarrett; her sons, Arthur B. Jarrett Jr. and wife Pamela, Jess B. "Jessie" Jarrett and wife Sandy, Richard Allen "Rickey" Jarrett and Alycia Jarrett and Curtis Raymond Jarrett; grandchildren, Brooke Patterson, Rachel Marie Kachur, Paige Madison Jubic, Jordyn Lee Jarrett, Patrick Bailey, Arthur "AJ" Jarrett III and Mia Grace Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Patterson, Gavin Patterson, Adalynn Jubic and Evan Jubic; nieces, nephews and numerous relatives.
Pat was a faithful member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She was a hard-working, devoted mother of five children and their families, loved gaming and traveling, especially to her Florida home, with her family and friends.
Pat was one of the kindest people you could ever meet and loved the simple pleasures in life, like dancing, music (karaoke) and spending time with her family and friends. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
The family will greet friends and family in the Oak Hill Baptist Church, 100 Old Frame Road, Smithfield, from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, November 6. The Funeral Service begins at 10 a.m. with Pastor Charles Bowser officiating. Interment will follow in Old Frame Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Oak Hill Baptist Church, 264 Old Frame Road, Smithfield, PA 15478.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
