Patricia Ann Jordan

Fairchance
Patricia Ann “Patty” Jordan, 65, of Fairchance, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, Sunday, November 22, 2020.
She was born August 27, 1955, in Uniontown.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, Richard D. Myers and Joretta Wilson Myers; son, Sonny Ray Jordan; and her brother, Kenny Myers Sr.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Sonny Jordan; children, Misty Chapman and husband Ron and Chase Jordan and wife Raegan; grandchildren, Rylin and Wyatt; siblings, Robin Campbell, Twila Chapman and husband Kenny and Richard Myers; nieces; nephews; and other loving family members.
Patty loved bowling with the P&P Bowling League. She was also known as The Queen of Black Jack.
It was Patty’s request for no services now but there will be a public celebration of her life to be held at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be given at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
