Patricia Ann Kovach

Uledi
Patricia “Patti” Ann Kovach, 73, of Uledi, left her earthly body to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Madison Center in Morgantown, W.Va. She was born in Uniontown August 8, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin, Sr. and Ruth Beattie, formerly of Masontown; one brother, Franklin Beattie, Jr.; and a special friend, Mark Durham.
Patti graduated in 1967 from German Township Sr. High and from the Uniontown School of Nursing in 1971 as a RN serving at Uniontown Hospital and as a visiting and private nurse in the Uniontown area.
She also enjoyed cooking for family and friends, crocheting, reading and watching TV, especially Evangelical and cooking programs.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Kovach, Sr.; and sons, Thomas Kovach, Jr. and Timothy Kovach of Masontown; along with brothers and sisters, Joanne (Robert) Ludrosky, (sister-in-law) Daliah Barkett Beattie-Maloney, Jeffrey (Cindy) Beattie, Gene (Cindy) Beattie, Jackie (Sam) Sprowls, Michele (Don) Frazee, Cindy Alderson, Donna (Robbie) Saunders, Laura Talbert and Andrea (Adam) Fields; many nieces, nephews and their children.
Services will be provided by JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon, the hour of service, Saturday, May 6, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Deb Lambert officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.