Masontown
Patricia Ann Leasure-Harbarger, 60, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born February 1, 1962, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Arthur G. "Babe" and Anna M. Rhodes Leasure.
Patty resided her entire life in Masontown and was a graduate of the Albert Gallatin School District.
She owned and operated Patty's Hair Loft in Masontown.
Patty enjoyed making jewelry, craft making and the company of her family, friends and pets.
Her husband, Charles Harbarger, died November 30, 2021.
Surviving are a brother, Arthur G. Leasure, Jr. (Cindy) of Masontown; a sister, Arlene F. McManis (Fred) of Greensboro; a brother-in-law, Wayne Switalski of Morgantown, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Sherry Clark of Masontown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Kathryn "Sis" Adams and husband Richard, and Carol E. Switalksi; and a brother, Earl F. Clark.
At Patty's request, there will be no public viewing or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family is requesting donations to cover funeral expenses.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
