Grindstone
Patricia Ann Liptak, 61, of Grindstone, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
She was born on October 11, 1961, to the late Michael and Sara Gilleland Liptak.
She graduated from Frazier High School, class of 1980.
Patty loved to ride her motorcycle with her late fiance, Rich Miller.
She is survived by her siblings: Karen Angelilli and husband, Frank, Michael Liptak and wife, Rosemary, Bernard Liptak and wife, Cheryl, Tom Liptak and wife, Lora, and Kathy Pellick and husband, Dale; sister-in-law, Terri Liptak; her beloved pet, Duchess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James; infant sister, Sharon; fiance, Rich Miller; and her grandparents, Mike and Katherine Liptak, and Abraham and Evelyn Gilleland.
Private services are in the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
