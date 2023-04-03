Monarch
Patricia Ann McConkey Moscalink, also lovingly known as Pat or Patty, 86, of Monarch, passed away peacefully, with her loving children, grandchildren and caregivers by her side, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in her home.
She was born March 23, 1937, in Monarch, a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Pacvet McConkey.
She graduated from Dunbar Township High School Class of 1955.
She was employed as a teacher's aide for many years in the Connellsville School District.
Patty was a devout Catholic, having been a lifelong member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Leisenring until its closure, after which she then became a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.
She was also a prior member of the Monarch Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She met her beloved future husband, Charlie, at a club, where she would lovingly speak about how he just 'wouldn't leave her alone' because he just knew they were meant to be together. With that persistence, it ended up paying off, where they married July 4, 1959. Patty and Charlie celebrated many happy years of marriage until Charlie's passing in 1999 after his battle with multiple myeloma.
Both Patty and Charlie were so incredibly proud of their children and their granddaughters. Patty was the proudest grandmother to her four grandbabies and she always made sure to brag about them any chance she could get. When her granddaughters were young, Patty always enjoyed having them stay with her at her house, where she would have sleepovers and tea parties with different fruits, cakes and snacks. Her granddaughters were her babies and she cherished each one of them with her entire heart.
Patty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She always made sure to have her Christmas tree up and decorated for Christmastime, which was her favorite time of the year. She loved her sweets, and you could always catch her eating cakes, cupcakes or donuts.
She decorated her house with beautiful cardinals as a symbol of her loved ones who had passed on before her. Patty was stubborn and spunky, and knew exactly what she wanted.
Patty was the last surviving member of her immediate family and she will be incredibly missed by her family.
Patty is survived by her loving children, Antionette Brothers (Jeff) of Fort Ashby, W.Va., Charles Moscalink Jr. and wife Michelle of Uniontown, and Richard Moscalink of Monarch; her beloved granddaughters, Ashley Yarnall and husband Justin of Springfield, W.Va., Kayley Shaffer and husband Matt of Lower Burrell, Shelby Abe and husband Dylan of Ridgeley, W.Va., and Bethany Moscalink of Uniontown; her nephew, Gregory Furin of Monarch; and her great-nephew, Alex Michael Furin of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Moscalink Sr. in 1999; her brother, Donald McConkey; and her sisters, Marie Matchey, Frances Olyarnik and Gail Furin.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, when Prayers of Transer will be held in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Dunbar with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Committal will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Patty's family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thank you to Amanda and Jessica for their true care and compassion as caregivers and honorary 'granddaughters' during their months and years as Patty's caregivers.
They would also like to extend a special thanks to Pastor Brian Swan, Pastor Lee Maley, Fr. Julius Capongpongan, the Amedisys Hospice nurses Shaina, Daisy and Laura, and to Dennis, Vinny and Ian from the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc. for their compassion, care, concern and understanding during this difficult time.
Personal written memories and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.