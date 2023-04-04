Monarch
Patricia Ann McConkey Moscalink, also lovingly known as Pat or Patty, 86, of Monarch, passed away peacefully, with her loving children, grandchildren and caregivers by her side, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in her home.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, when Prayers of Transer will be held in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Committal will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written memories and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.