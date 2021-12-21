Uniontown
Patricia Ann Neamond Miller, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Norfolk, Va., on September 3, 1945, daughter of James Alfred Neamond and Lydia Vance Neamond.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Michael Miller; her brother, James A. Neamond, Jr.; and her sister, Carolyn Jean Miller.
Patricia went to Granby High School in Norfolk, Va.. She was the owner of many businesses, such as Miller Seafood Market in Virginia beach, owner of a Perdue chicken farm in Franklin, Va., Spiros in Norfolk, Va., and a pineapple farm in Costa Rica.
Pat also worked many years at Union Camp / International Paper.
Later in life, Pat worked as a personal care assistant.
Pat was an amazing soul. She would give the shirt off of her back for anyone. She loved her family with all of her heart. She was loved very much and was a huge inspiration to anyone.
Pat made many donations to charity including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and especially, the CHD Foundation in support of her great granddaughter, Ivy June Polito, who was born with a congenital heart disease called HLHS.
If anyone would like to contribute to children born with congenital heart diseases like Pat did, you can donate to the CHD Foundation.
Left to cherish Pat's memory are her loving children, Derrick Miller of Franklin, Va., Stacey Futrell and husband Travis Futrell, of Murfreesboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Alexandria Stephenson, Ashley Stephenson, and Stephen Miller; great-grandchildren, Arabelle Rose Miles and Ivy June Polito.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with Pat's wishes there will be no public viewing
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.