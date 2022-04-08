New Salem
Patricia Ann Nevosky Volpe, 84, of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. She was born June 20, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of William and Pearl Tobaki Nevosky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clement Volpe; daughter, Susan Ann Volpe; brother, William Nevosky; sisters, Irene Nevosky. Regina Palladino.
Patty was a member of the former St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, Footedale.
Patty is survived by her two daughters, Regina Duritsa and fiance Rick Gilchrist of Morgantown, Christine Zack and husband Donald of New Salem; grandchildren, Taryn Stack and husband Brian, Dan Duritsa, Jennifer Lindsey, Sara Ann Zack; great-grandchildren, Olivia Stack, James Stack, Violet Stack.
Patty's family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, where a blessing service will take place at 7 p.m., with Father Marion Pates as celebrant. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
