Dec. 16, 1940-May 11, 2020
Patricia Ann Semachko Mitchell passed away peacefully after a long and happy life at age 79.
A daughter of the late Mike and Veronica Saluga Semachko.
Pat, as she liked to be called, is survived by four children, Debbie of Florence, Colo., David of Houston, Texas, Mark of Penrose, Colo., and Karen of Farmville, N.C.; sister, Elizabeth Jean Potkul of Uniontown, and brother, Vincent of Lemont Furnace. Seven grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Collin, John, Ariel, Gary and Jack; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pat married Marvin Francis Mitchell in 1960 in Arlington, Va., where she worked as an intern in D.C., and he was stationed there in the army. They later moved to Pueblo, Colo., his hometown. Marvin preceded Pat in death.
Pat worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 30 years as the District Administrative Assistant/Support Service Specialist, along with working various projects and areas of the forest. Pat did several fire details in her career, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon, to name a few, retiring in 1994. After retiring, she worked at Hobbs Carpeting and Target, both in Pueblo, Colo.
Pat loved visiting her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren across the United States. Her hobbies were antiques, sewing blankets, and other crafts.
Graveside services were held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, Farmville, NC, conducted by Don Brown Funeral Home of Ayden, NC.
