Smithfield
Patricia Ann Soltis Hileman, 78 of Smithfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
She was born in Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, on December 17, 1942.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Peter D. Soltis and Nellie Uchic Soltis.
Surviving are her husband, Vernon Hileman; children, Monica Davis (Jim), of Chicora, Robert Hileman (Norma) of Smithfield, and Rodger Hileman, of Uniontown; grandchildren, Robert Hileman, of Smithfield, and Nathaniel Davis (Amanda), of Chicora; two great-grandchildren, Dakota and Logan Hileman; siblings, Carol Johnson (Larry), of Brackenridge, Edward Soltis (April), of Sarver, and Susan Soltis, of New Kensington; siblings-in-law, Wendell Hileman, of Smithfield, Caroline Everly (Richard), of Smithfield, and Linda King, of Smithfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was a graduate of East Deer Frazier High School Class of 1960.
She taught hairdressing and management at South Hills Beauty Academy and Franco's Beauty Academy. Prior to her retirement, she was the manager of Holiday Hair Fashions at the Uniontown Shopping Center for many years.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
