Republic
Patricia “Patti” Ann Suba Keeney, 71, of Republic, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Brownsville, December 3, 1949, a daughter of the late Andrew and Wilma Catalina Suba.
Patti was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footedale. She served as a Eucharist Minister and was a member of the Parish Council at Holy Rosary Church. She retired from PNC Bank after 34 years, working as a bank manager at the Republic and New Salem branches.
Family has always been the most important part of Patti’s life. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma, and all of their accomplishments. She especially enjoyed her family dinners every Sunday, which was a tradition passed down from her mother. Planning and hosting her annual Fourth of July picnic at her home was another event she loved which joined together her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her cousins, Donna Berdar, Johnetta Hogan, Bruds Catalina and Jo Chan, who were very special to her.
Patti had a loving and caring nature and would go out of her way to make others feel special. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Patti is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Robert Keeney Sr.; children, Jennifer Lynn Croftcheck and her husband Tommy of Republic, John R. Keeney Jr. and his wife Gina of Republic, Ryan Matthew Keeney and his girlfriend Erin Fitzsimmons of Masontown; grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma Keeney; brothers, Andrew “A. J.” Suba and his wife Mary Ann of Republic, Robert “Bobby” Suba and his wife Lorraine of Republic; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Center) with Father William Berkey, celebrant. Entombment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
State COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced including the wearing of facemasks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.