New Salem
Patricia Ann Suba Kopko, 71, of New Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kopko; her parents, Walter Suba Sr. and Margaret Bruzda Suba; brother Walter Suba Jr.; and brother-in-law Michael J. Marano.
She is survived by her sisters, Linda J. Marano, and Mary Ann Seneri Meliher and her husband, John; sister-in-law Helen Suba; nieces Nadia Novotny, Erika Doyle; nephews Ryan Suba and Danny Seneri Jr. Patricia is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale Site, in New Salem. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
As per Patricia's wishes, there will be no visitation. A private Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, PA 15468. Donations or Mass intentions may be made to the church.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
