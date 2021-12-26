Uniontown
Patricia Anne Crowley, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, December 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1948, in Waynesburg.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Simon R. Conner and Mary Margaret Garrison Conner; her husband, Raymond D. Crowley, Sr.; and three brothers, S. Michael, Donald R. and Frederick A. Conner.
Surviving are three children, Liesa A. Ticheli and Chrystal L. McDaniel, both of Hot Springs, Ark., and Raymond D. Crowley, Jr. of Shreveport, La.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three siblings, James K. Conner (Nancy), of Smithfield, Sherry L. Slampak (David), of Uniontown, and John C. Conner (Mary Ann), of Mt. Braddock.
To honor Patricia's wishes, a Blessing Service was held for the immediate family, Thursday, December 23, followed by interment in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of THE SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.