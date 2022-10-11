formerly of Uniontown
Patricia Anne Harper, 89, of Athens, Ga., passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
She was born June 4, 1933, a daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Umbel of Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Harper; two brothers, Eugene Umbel of Bitner, and Jack Umbel of Anaheim, Calif.
Patricia was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Athens, Ga. and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Uniontown. She loved to bake, was very artistic and enjoyed painting. Patricia loved to sing. She was a member of the choir at church and the Sweet Adelines International. Patricia was also an avid golfer and loved to bowl.
Survivors include her children, Jamie Conglose of Mexico, Patrick Conglose of Athens, Ga., Lorrie Conglose of Boynton Beach, Fla., Bonnie Hunter and her husband, Andy, of Athens, and Joey Conglose and his wife, Janet, of Watkinsville, Ga.; nine grandchildren: Joshua Ward, Jessica Mingledorff, Andrew Hunter, Caleb Hunter, Candace Conglose, Cameron Conglose, Christina Futrell, James Conglose, and Scott Harper; eight great-grandchildren: Izabella Ann Joyner, Isabella Grace Mingledorff, Eden Mingledorff, Phoenix Conglose, Kayne Zeligson, Penelope Futrell, Ellyn Lawson, and James Harper; and her beloved teacup poodle, Anjolie.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 13, at 3 p.m., at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Conglose and Harper families.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1030 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.