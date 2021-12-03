formerly of Perryopolis
Patricia "Tricia" "Trish" Anne Homsher, 35, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, in her home of unexpected, natural causes. She was born June 23, 1986, in Pittsburgh, to her mother, Thomasine G. Hegyes of Perryopolis, and her father, John L. Homsher of Tallmadge, Ohio.
She was a high honors graduate of Frazier High School in Perryopolis with the Class of 2004, the smallest class in the history of the school. She attended Kent State University, graduating summa cum laude in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Language Education.
Tricia was employed as a teacher and tutor for the Akron City Schools District, first at North and then at Ellet high schools, where she was fondly known by her beloved students simply as "Ms. H." "Her kids," as she called them, meant everything to her. She befriended many who, even post-graduation, kept in contact with her throughout the years. Patricia was a stickler for writing, proper grammar, and punctuation, finding unique ways to make boring lessons fun so that her students absorbed what they were being taught.
Patricia leaves behind her loving mother, Thomasine "Penny" Hegyes of Perryopolis; a beloved younger sister, Danielle "Dani" Hegyes and companion Marcus Weakland of Jeannette; and her father, John Homsher, Mary and son Trevor of Akron. Also many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends from home and across the country.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Peter and Anne Adams Hegyes of Layton Hill. Also paternal grandmother, Dorothy Homsher Landwehr of Tallmadge, Ohio.
Tricia touched many lives and made the world a better place to live with her energy, sense of humor, compassion, and light she shared while walking in beauty. Trish is loved deeply, and her kind and gentle spirit will live on, forever in our hearts, and in Heaven.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of funeral services, Saturday, December 4, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a GoFundMe page that has been established under "Paying Tribute to Patricia" to help defray funeral expenses. Excess funds will be used to set up a scholarship fund at Akron City Schools in memory of "Ms. H".
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
