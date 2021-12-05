Penn Craft
Patricia Capozzoli Broadwater, 82, of Penn Craft, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 15, 1939, in Fairbanks, to the late William and Kathryn Hromada Capozzoli.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earl Broadwater; sons, Scott Broadwater, Robb Broadwater and wife Susan; grandchildren, Victoria and husband Joseph, Alyssa, Dio and Garren; great-grandchildren, Arabella and Alivia; siblings, William Capozzoli, Jr. and wife Cynthia, Kathleen Matty and husband Michael, Janet Defigio; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services were under the care of the Skirpan Funeral Home, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.