Uniontown
Patricia D. Smith, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Patricia was born November 12, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of Hamel and Kathleen E. Unger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hamel “Sonny” R. Unger, Jr.
Patricia worked for many years as a nursing assistant and at the Salvation Army for the past eight years, a job that she truly loved.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bruce Smith. Patricia was the love of Bruce’s life. He will love her forever.
She is also survived by a daughter, Tracy Swaney of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandson, Jesse Swaney of Jumonville; brother, Ronald L. Unger and wife Sue of Brownfield; sister, Sandra L. Hixon of Brownfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, Funeral Director.
