Patricia E. Browning, 74, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
Pat was born on November 8, 1947, in Uniontown. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Browning and Irene Barclay Browning and by her brothers, Edward Browning and Chris Browning.
Pat was a graduate of Uniontown High School. For many years she volunteered as a teacher's aide at Christian schools. She enjoyed drawing and entertaining her many nieces and nephews who all loved spending time with her. Pat also helped care for her mother in her later years.
Pat is survived by her sister, Janice Dearth and husband Bill; her brothers, Jim Browning and wife Fern, Paul Browning and wife Kathleen, and also 12 nieces and nephews.
Services have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, Inc, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
