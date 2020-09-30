Formerly of Uniontown
Patricia Everhart Seeman, 90, of Peachtree City, Ga., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 27, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of Albert Joseph Everhart and Mary Rice Everhart.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Seeman Jr; four brothers, A.J. Everhart Jr., James Everhart, William Everhart and Richard Everhart; and two sisters, Mary Adelaide Everhart and Victoria Brown.
Pat was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1948. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and family, delivering Meals on Wheels and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Pat's memory are her loving family of two sons, Paul R. "Rick" Seeman III of Peachtree City and James "Jim" Seeman of Butler; two daughters, Sandra "Sandy" Hudson and husband David of Springfield, Va., and Patricia "Tricia" Laskey and husband John of Peachtree City; six grandchildren, Jamie Hudson (Luis), Craig Hudson (Lindsay), Ryan (Savanna) Laskey, Tyler (Laura) Laskey, Zach (Arianna) Laskey and Leah Laskey; four great-grandchildren, Rydon Norris, Addie and Ellie Laskey and Max Laskey, and a fifth great-grandchild (Ben Laskey) due in November, three sisters-in-law, Suzy King, Paulette Price (Rob) and Alice Everhart; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Pat's life Thursday, October 1, in Third Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/ for Alzheimer and Dementia research.
