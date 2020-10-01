Formerly of Uniontown
Patricia Everhart Seeman, 90, of Peachtree City, Ga., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Pat's life Thursday, October 1, in Third Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/ for Alzheimer and Dementia research.
