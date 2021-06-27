Patricia Fallon Sneddon

Farmington
Patricia "Patty" Fallon Sneddon, 83, of Farmington, and formerly of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Uniontown, December 26, 1937, a daughter of the late John D. Fallon and Caroline Weltner Fallon.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, C. William Sneddon; great-granddaughter, Natalie Grace Sneddon; brothers, John Robert Fallon and George W. Fallon; and special cousin, Mary Mace.
Patty was a 1957 graduate of Uniontown High School and attended Sullins Business School. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Alter Society. Patty was a former member of the Uniontown Volunteer Fireman's Auxiliary. She enjoyed her Thursday night card games, cruising and Irish soda bread. Patty's greatest love was her family.
Left to cherish Patty's memory are her son, Kyle W. Sneddon (Marsha) of Farmington; daughter, Carrie Beth Sneddon; grandchildren, Jim Sneddon, Joe Sneddon (Stacey), Kate Chiplaskey (Matthew), Scott McShane, Ryan McShane (Morgan Hunchuck), Matthew McShane, William McShane, Morgan McShane, Brook McShane; great-grandchildren, Kylee Sneddon, Avery Sneddon, Liam Sneddon, John Robert Sneddon, Eli Sneddon, Claire Chiplaskey and Amelia Chiplaskey; special cousin, Bernard Fabian (Sallie).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday followed by Prayers of Transfer at 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating Patty's life will be said at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, Farmington. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Patty can be made to Uniontown Firemen's Booster Club, 84 N. Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401, Farmington Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Farmington, PA 15437 or Hopwood Fire Department, PO Box 85, Hopwood, PA 15445.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.