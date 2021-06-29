Farmington
Patricia "Patty" Fallon Sneddon, 83, of Farmington, and formerly of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home, with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Prayers of Transfer at 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating Patty's life will be said at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, Farmington. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Patty can be made to Uniontown Firemen's Booster Club, 84 N. Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401, Farmington Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Farmington, PA 15437 or Hopwood Fire Department, PO Box 85, Hopwood, PA 15445.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
