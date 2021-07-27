Smock
Patricia Fetsko, 83, of Smock, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Patricia was born December 23, 1937, in Connellsville, a daughter of James and Martha Jane Thomas Barrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Fetsko; a baby son, Michael Andy Fetsko; and two brothers, James and Chuck Barrett.
Patricia is survived by her children, Tracy David and husband Butch of Smock, Michael Fetsko and Arleen of Smithfield, Kimberly Valentine and husband Gerald of East Millsboro, and Rebecca Shinksy and husband Robert of Uniontown; grandkids Bobbi JoAnn McFeely and husband Tim, Andrew Shinksy and wife Ashley, Adam Shinsky and wife Jill, Ben Shinsky, Klorissa Williams and Donny, and Kaleb Valentine and Jess; nine great-grandchildren, Abby, Rob, Elliot, Madelyn, Zak, Xavier, Tegan and Addy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock. Friends and Family are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.