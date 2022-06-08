Pittsburgh
Patricia Fike Buerger of Pittsburgh, 86, passed peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Dr. George F. Buerger Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. David Buerger (Sonya) of Pittsburgh, Dr. Daniel Buerger (Laura) of Pittsburgh, and Thomas Buerger (Jaime) of Washington, DC; cherished grandchildren Jonathan (Alicia), Matthew, Zachary (Megan), Emma, William, Victoria, and Rebecca; and her brother, Judge Eugene E. Fike II. (Althea) of Hidden Valley; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Patty was raised in Uniontown, where she graduated from Uniontown High School in 1953 and then from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in 1957, with a degree in Physics. Post college graduation, Patty worked for Westinghouse as a mathematician, where she was on the development team for the first nuclear submarine for the United States.
Once George opened his medical practice, Patty retired from Westinghouse, had three sons, and enjoyed the next many years raising the family rooted in solid values and tremendous love. Patty thoroughly enjoyed raising her young family, immersing herself in family life and kept busy serving as treasurer for her kids’ cub scout troops, swim teams, the Women’s Club of Churchill Borough, and other organizations.
After the kids were raised, Patty spent several years as bookkeeper for George’s medical office, another job which she loved. Patty relished being a grandmother; she and George enjoyed having their seven grandchildren nearby in Pittsburgh, and enjoyed many years of being steadfast supporters of their grandchildren at swim meets, sporting events, school musicals, concerts and more.
Her biggest joy in life was having her sons and their families together enjoying time at the family cabin, built by Patty’s father in the early 1940’s, on the Youghiogheny River Lake in Somerset County.
Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th. Private burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association “in memory of Patricia Fike Buerger, with notification to D. Buerger, dbuerger2733@gmail.com to APDA, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306, or online at www.apdaparkinson.org
