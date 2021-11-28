Patricia Franks

Masontown
Patricia "Trish" Franks was born in Monongahela, on March 23, 1937, to Americo and Catherine McCurdy Mele, and passed away November 22, 2021, at Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
She earned her bachelors and masters degrees from California State College, and worked as a speech therapist for the Intermediate Unit - 1 within the Albert Gallatin school district for 35 years. She enjoyed good coffee and travel. Her trip to Italy was one of her favorite memories.
While in college, she met and married the love of her life. She and Doc Franks were married for 62 years and were totally devoted to each other throughout their lives. She passed the day following her husband's passing.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald "Doc" Franks; sister, Catherine Basha; and brother, James Mele.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dawn Rae Franks; grandson, Benjamin Franks; brother, Thomas Mele; and nephews, Gene (Carla) Franks and Robert Chucksa; niece, Kimberly Franks Zumerling; sister-in-law, Beverly Franks; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
