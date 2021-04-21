Republic
Patricia "Patty" G. Hennessey, 79, of Republic, passed away peacefully, with her loving family and beloved dog by her side, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her son's home.
She was the heart and soul of Hennessey Tavern. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dog. She was a staple in the community and in politics for many years. She enjoyed trying to make a difference in the lives of others by participating in numerous charities, including "Relay of Life", since she was a cancer survivor herself.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward C. and Correnda R. Tassone Hennessey; two stepchildren, Bonnie Adams and Michelle Conway; uncle, Tony; and Joe Tassone.
Living to cherish her memory are her son, Edward Adams and fiancee Nicole Sickles, who were her caregivers for the last nine months; stepchildren, Roger Adams, Janet (Paul) Samples, Margaret Adams, Rich (Crystal) Adams, Mandi (Jack) Smith; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many cousins and friends.
Patty's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
State COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
