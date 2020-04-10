East Millsboro
Patricia G. Hixon Smith, 80, of East Millsboro, formerly of Uniontown, died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 30, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of Martin Hixon and Gladys Holiday Hixon. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her son, William Mason.
Patty was a 1957 graduate of Uniontown High School and worked for many years for Orchid Cleaners before her retirement. She was a member of the Meadow Run Church in Meadow Run. She enjoyed going to flea markets, making homemade fudge and taking care of her family.
Left to cherish Patty's memory are her husband of 34 years, Keith E. Smith; a son, Joseph Mason of Uniontown; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. The family will have private services at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.