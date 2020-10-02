Patricia Harden Panzone

August 8, 1937 - September 26, 2020
Patricia Panzone, 83, of Rowes Run, passed away on September 26, 2020, at home with family and friends by her side in West Palm Beach.
Patricia Panzone was a daughter of the late George and Mary Silosky Harden. She attended school at Redstone High School.
She married Robert Panzone Sr. on January 25, 1958 in Grindstone.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother Lt. Colonel Ronald Harden.
Patricia Panzone is survived by her husband Robert Panzone Sr; children, daughter Charyl Javor, son Robert Panzone Jr. and wife Susan, Daughter Pamela Hopkins, four grandchildren, granddaughter Jennifer O'Dette and husband Daniel, grandson Richard Marchion, and wife Hillary, granddaughter Jesse Panzone and Sydney Panzone and Two great-grandchildren: Blake Albritton and Brantley Soper; brothers, Richard Harden, George Harden; and sister, Marlene Hoffman.
The family of Patricia Panzone wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all family and friends that have been a great part of her life.
Memorial Service will be 4 to 6 p.m, Saturday, October 3, at PALMS WEST FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY for Family and Friends.
