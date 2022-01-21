formerly of Point Marion
Patricia Harvey, 74, formerly of Point Marion, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Washington Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born in Point Marion, a daughter of the late James Grant and Thelma Faye Lewis Harvey.
She is survived by a brother, Terry; several cousins; and a number of loving caregivers who were so kind and compassionate to Patty, and, in later years, saw to it that she was happy and content, and well taken care of.
Graveside services for her will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22, in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, where she will be laid to rest beside her parents.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.