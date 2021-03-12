Smithfield
Patricia J. Keener Popovich, 81, formerly of Old Frame Road, Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the home of her son in Irwin, where she had resided for the past 12 years.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13. Private funeral services will follow at noon, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment will take place in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home during the visitation time.
