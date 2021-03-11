formerly of Smithfield
Patricia J. Keener Popovich, 81, formerly of Old Frame Road, Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the home of her son in Irwin, where she had resided for the past 12 years. Born in Preston County, W.Va., October 15, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Dan and Opal Shiflett Keener.
Patty was a 1958 graduate of the former Point Marion High School. She was a kind and loving soul, full of life and a hard worker. She would give you the coat off her back, which she literally did as a child, with her mother then asking "Well now, what are you going to do for a coat?"
Surviving are her loving son, Edward Allen Popovich of Irwin; two grandchildren, J. P. Popovich of Masontown and Adele P. Keener of Savannah, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, all in Masontown; a brother, Danny Keener of Savannah; and two sisters, Brenda Maynard of Orrville, Ohio, and Diane Keltz of Medina, Ohio.
Her husband, Edward Popovich, passed away in July of 2017. Also deceased is a son, Robert Dale Popovich, formerly of Masontown.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13. Private funeral services will follow at noon, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment will take place in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home during the visitation time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.