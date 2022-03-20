White Oak
Patricia Jean Haase, 90, of White Oak, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
She was born August 22, 1931 in Vanderbilt, and was the daughter of the late Jack and Maude Lint Cochrane.
She was the wife of the late Herman A. Haase, who passed away September 22, 2019. They were married for 68 years.
Pat grew up Presbyterian and later became Lutheran when she married Herman. She was a life member and volunteer for McKeesport Meals on Wheels and was also a longtime volunteer at the McKeesport Hospital Gift Shop. Pat was a receptionist for Dr. Lezek for many years. She was an avid bowler.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth A. (Gregg E.) Molek of Olney, Md.; grandchildren, Kristen (Billy) Edom, Matthew P. (Adrienne) Molek and Katie A. (Jeremy) Baker; great-grandchildren, Rose Edom and Bode Baker; daughter-in-law, Rita Haase of Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law, Nancy Cochrane of Mount Vernon; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas A. Haase; and brother, George Cochrane.
Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, White Oak.
Service will begin at 12 p.m. with The Rev. Michael Ryan, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1656 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131, or McKeesport Meals on Wheels at 1406 Cornell Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.
Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak. 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, Director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
