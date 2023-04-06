Uniontown
Patricia Joyce Grimm, 79, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in her home.
Patricia was born October 13, 1944, in Uniontown, a daughter of Robert and Freda Schreck Lint.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward Grimm Sr.; son, Greg Grimm; brothers, Charles Lint, Fred Lint, Donald Lint, William Lint and Robert Milton Lint Jr.; and a sister, Jean Lewis.
Patricia is survived by her four children, Carla Grimm and significant other, Tim of Uniontown, Carl Grimm Jr. and wife Sherry of Uniontown, Patrick Grimm of Normalville, Patricia Ann and significant other, Jimmy of Virginia; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Freda Hostetler of Uniontown, Brenda Lewis of Uniontown and Debbie Bowers of Leckrone; two brothers, Amos Lewis and wife Rosie of Collier, and Kenneth Lewis and wife Bernie of Uniontown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.