Carmichaels
Patricia Krajnak Baniecki, 80, of Carmichaels, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts.
She was a daughter of the late George and Eleanor Fulton Krajnak, and was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Jeffries.
Surviving are her three amazing children, John (Emi), Laura (Denis) and Mary Lynn; two grandchildren, Taiyo and Tsuki Elina; a nephew, Thomas; a niece, Jennifer (John); three great-nephews, John, Kirk, and Cole; and two great-nieces, Haley and Chloe.
Patricia retired after years of devoted service as an English teacher at Margaret Bell Miller Middle School, Waynesburg and The Upward Bound Program. She had a passion for reading and education and loved to get lost in a book, it was a gateway to the world. Above all, she was a mom who never committed a selfish act, mastered the art of unconditional love, and was the compass and anchor to her children.
She lived life to the fullest, made an impact on everyone she met, had a passion for music, dance, cooking and never held back in facing life's challenges. She taught her children, her legacy, anything is possible. As Mom would say "I'm going for it!"
A celebration of life service will be planned in Pennsylvania late summer 2021.
Donations in our Mom's memory should be made in honor of Patricia Krajnak Baniecki, to either of the following organizations: Reading is Fundamental: https://rif.org, our mom believed reading and education was the door to the future and everyone should have an equal opportunity in life; Cervical Myelopathy Awareness: https://myelopathy.org/donate/ The Myelopathy Organization is dedicated to raising awareness, providing information, and supporting research for degenerative cervical myelopathy.
