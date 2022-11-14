Gans
Patricia L. Bair Hellen, 77, of Gans, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Born at Nilan, on January 29, 1945, a daughter of the late Oscar and Nora Paul Bair.
A 1963 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, she was a member of the Lake Lynn Community Chapel, and had worked as a waitress at the former Barn Door restaurant in Point Marion.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Arnold "Ernie" Hellen; three children and their spouses, Shawn and Paula Hellen and Damon and Kimberly Hellen, all of Lake Lynn, and Danita "DeeDee" and Jason Layton of Vanderbilt; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Hannah, Olivia, Jake, Brayden and Cooper; a brother, Gary Bair of Point Marion; a sister, Pam Lyons of Smithfield; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Patty's infectious smile and laugh will long be remembered, and she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Wesley Bair and one in infancy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion hour of service, with Pastor Sharyn Robinson officiating. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.