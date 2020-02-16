Elliotsville
Patricia L. Gleason, 88, of Elliotsville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was a resident at Marquis House. She was born November 5, 1931, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Frank R. Gleason and Lucy Romesburg Gleason.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John P. "J.P." Gleason; and sister, Connie E. Werner.
She is survived by her sister, Helen G. (Paul) Anderson of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Wharton Furnace Union Church, where she was a board member for several years. She graduated from Moody Bible Institute and Wheaton College. She received her Master of Arts degree in guidance and counseling from Columbia University. She had a 31 and 1/2 year career in education. She retired from Shaker Heights Senior High School in Ohio as a guidance counselor. She also belonged to the Women's Golf League at the Summit Hotel.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 17, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Tuesday, February 18, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Chalk Hill.
