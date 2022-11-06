Vanderbilt
Patricia L. Hurley Hutcheson Mitchell, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Pat was born on April 14, 1930, in Uniontown, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles R. and Irene M. Witt Hurley.
She graduated from Uniontown High School in 1948.
Pat was a member of Central Christian Church in Uniontown, where she was a life deacon and helped with the Youth Club for many years.
She also delivered Meals on Wheels for Fayette County Community Action for 17 years. She bowled for over 40 years at Manor Lanes in Hopwood.
She was predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, Edward C. Hutcheson, in 1986; a son, Charles R. Hutcheson, in 1977; a brother, Daniel P. Hurley, in 1978; a sister, Dorothy J. Holliday, in 2005; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Enany, in 2013; and her second husband, Harold W. “Bill” Mitchell, in 2002.
Surviving are five children, Eileen M. Radvansky and husband John J. Radvansky III of Vanderbilt, Timothy C. Hutcheson and wife Jennie of Smithfield, Edward L. “Sam” Hutcheson and wife Dorothy of Westport, Conn., Holly S. McKinnie of Vanderbilt, and Trisha A. Jones and husband Michael of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Donald L. Tringes of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Rebekah Renae Radvansky of Perryopolis, and Dorothy Holloran (Holly) Hutcheson of New York, N.Y.; one great-granddaughter, Baylee Roslyn Tringes of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; one sister, Eileen M. Springer of State College. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; and three stepchildren, Darlene A. Sullivan, Bobetta Fields, and H. William “Bill” Mitchell and wife Julie.
The family wishes to thank Tony and the staff of Peroni’s Care Home, as well as Tara and the staff of Amedysis for their loving care of “Miss Pat” for the past three years.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 6, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 7. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Christian Church Memorial Fund.
