Uniontown
Patricia L. Napper Scott, 80, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2021. She was born April 1, 1941, in Hannastown, to Nedra Wimbush and shortly after, she was adopted by the late Charles E. Napper, Sr. and Pauline Napper.
Patricia attended South Union School District. She moved to New York where she was a seamstress for many years before returning back to Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Pat was employed by Wal-Mart Corporation as a cashier. She was a faithful worker, committing over 20 years of service, to the company. Mrs. Pat had a special place in her heart for her coworkers and customers, and was always eager to give a word of encouragement or a hug to all. She will be missed dearly by all.
Patricia was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church in Hiller. She loved her church family, would answer any call, and provided cake every month in celebration of member's birthdays. Sis Scott's favorite scripture was Exodus 20:12 - Honor thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.
Patricia was very blessed and was passionate about her gift as a seamstress. Many counted on her to create holiday decorations, florals, and wedding arrangements. Pat reached out to family and friends all over the country to help with any special occasion. There wasn't anything that she couldn't do with a needle and thread.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert M. Scott, Jr.; son, Stanford L. Samuel; brothers, Charles E. Napper, Jr., and Jack Owens; sisters, Clara Napper, Margaret Ashley, Josephine Elsie, Lula Mae Randall, and Ethel Mullens; uncle, Carl Capozza; and aunts, Lillian Capozza and Ellen Wimbush.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Antonio P. Samuel of Uniontown, Darnell A. Samuel (Sally) of Brownsville, Darrell S. Samuel of Masontown, and Robert Scott, III. (Sterlene) of Uniontown; daughters, Debra Horton of Pittsburgh, and Cheryl Scott of Uniontown; brother, James Runner, Jr. of Ind.; sister-in-laws, Ida Henderson of Monroeville, and Mildred "Carol" Harrison (Gary) of Uniontown; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E, Main Street, Uniontown, PA., where friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 7th.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 8th.
Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA on Wednesday, November 10th.
Cards and condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.