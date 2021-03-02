Uniontown
Patricia L. Retcofsky, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 30, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Robert Metts and Bessie Hixon Metts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Retcofsky Jr.; and two sisters, Joy Wooden and Rhonda Rodeheaver.
She is survived by her children, Paul H. Retcofsky III (Tanyel), Todd Retcofsky and Amanda Retcofsky (Greg), all of Uniontown, and Trisha Stockton (Jason) of Latrobe; grandchildren Shawn, Nickolas, Lukas, Liam, Brandon, Bradley, Todd Jr., Elizabeth, Summer, Jarell, Alivia, Hyson Jr. and Taliah; siblings Twila Evans of Uniontown, Charles Franklin Hixon of Uniontown, Kim Sickles of Uledi, Robert "Bobby" Metts of Fairchance, Betty Jo Metts of Uniontown, Joey Metts of Uniontown and Wendy Kolenuvic of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending time with family and playing bingo.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, March 2, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
