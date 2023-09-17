Monongahela
Patricia Lee McDonald, 72, of Monongahela, formerly of Belle Vernon, died Thursday, September 14, 2023, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born December 3, 1950, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late C. M. Worthington and Frances Roberts Worthington Davidson, who survives and resides in Monongahela.
Patricia was a 1968 graduate of Monongahela High School and a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Monongahela. She retired from Nemacolin Woodlands in Farmington, with 25 years of employment.
She enjoyed riding her bike, going on walks, gardening, trying new recipes and researching her family history.
Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends and babysitting her nieces and nephews. She was a special lady to all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamela Peters and husband, Todd of Herndon, Virginia; son, Ronald Hayes McDonald of Uniontown; four grandchildren: Trevor and Sarah Peters, Lyndey Proud and Lana Stewart; a sister, Joyce Leezer of Monongahela; brother, Jim Worthington and wife, Lory of Belle Vernon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee McDonald, who died in 1994.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, with the Reverend Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at fryefuneralhome.com
